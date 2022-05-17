New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is at French Riviera to attend the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival 2022 and she is clearly impressing everyone with her fashion choices. Earlier, Deepika made an appearance in a head to toe Louis Vitton multi-coloured outfit and now the actress has shared some more pictures from the Cannes Film Festival.

Deepika shared three pictures on her Instagram story and tagged Festival De Cannes in the story.

Deepika wore Sabyasachi’s Tropic of Calcutta collection-the global resort series, where Indian heritage gets a contemporary update. She looks absolutely stunning in a printed beige colour shirt and green pants. She wore the matching scarf on her head and put her hair in a bun. She also wore a beautiful heavy Sabyasachi necklace and a pair of small studded earrings. The winged eyeliner looks beautiful on her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Earlier, Deepika's first look from the Cannes went viral on social media. She attended the dinner with other jury members and made a style statement in the multi-coloured outfit. She completed her look with high boots in brown and kept her makeup look natural.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Proud Crazen 👑 (@deepikamagical)

Deepika was honoured to be one of the jury members this year. She was joined by Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux, US film director and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Jeff Nichols, British actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Rebecca Hall, and Italian actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Jasmine Trinca. As per reports, Deepika is expected to walk the red carpet for all ten days. Cannes also shared a photo of all the jury members on Instagram.

📸Instantané #Photocall du Jury du 75e Festival de Cannes !

- #Photocall instant of the 75th Festival de Cannes Jury!#Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/nkilgrLGBm — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 17, 2022

Earlier, Deepika shared a glimpse of her arrival in France for the fest. Deepika wore a stylish blue jacket and completed the look with a pair of blue denim jeans. She sported black heels and a pair of sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will star in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and in Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav