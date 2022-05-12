New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The 75th Cannes festival will start on May 17th. This year, India was announced as the official 'country of honour' at the Marche' Du Films also called Cannes Film Market, which is held on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival. With the special honour, many Indian celebs will be seen walking the red carpet of Cannes 2022 for the first time ever. Earlier, Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Hina Khan among others have already made our country proud by representing India at Cannes Film Festival.

On Tuesday the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting enlisted the names of some celebrities from the Bollywood as well as the Television industry who will be seen making their way this year. Here, take a look at Indian celebrities who will be marking their debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022:

Pooja Hegde

Pooja will also walk the red carpet of Cannes 2022 as part of India's delegation to Cannes. She will be attending the festival on May 17-18 and she will be present at the after-party that hosts some of the most celebrated actors worldwide.

Helly Shah

Helly Shah, who is known for her work in shows like-- Swaragini, Ishq Main Marjawan 2, Devanshi, and Ishq Mera Sufiyana will be walking the red carpet of Cannes 2022 for the first time. The poster of Helly's film Kaya Palat will be unveiled during the Cannes Film Festival. In the same, she will be seen alongside the writer, producer and actor of the film Rahat Kazmi and actor Tariq Khan.

R Madhavan

Actor R Madhavan will be walking on the red carpet of Cannes 2022. He will attend the premier of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biographical drama film based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation. The film is produced by Madhavan and will be showcased on May 19.

Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar will be seen walking down the red carpet at Cannes 2022. He will be part of India's delegation to Cannes.

AR Rahman

Music Maestro AR Rahman will also be a part of India's delegation to Cannes.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The ace actor will also be a part of India's delegation to Cannes.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Popular Bahubali fame actress will also be a part of India's delegation to Cannes.

Apart from these celebs, Nayanthara, CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and music composer Ricky Rej amongst others will also be gracing the event with their presence.

India will also showcase five movies at the 'Goes to Cannes Section'. At the movie gala, a brand new restoration of master filmmaker Satyajit Ray's rare movie "Pratidwandi" will also be presented in an exclusive screening. This year's Cannes Film Festival 2022 will take place from May 17 to May 26.

Posted By: Ashita Singh