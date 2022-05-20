New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Pooja Hegde has been impressing everyone at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 with her stunning outfits and glamour. Now, she has grabbed the attention once again with her beautiful sunset photos in the Cannes. The actress made her Cannes debut this year. For Day 3, Pooja wore a yellow dress with a striped blazer.

Sharing the picture, Pooja wrote, "Sunsets in Cannes #letsgetthispartystarted".

Pooja's fans are loving these pictures. One person commented, "The eternal queen of the film industry", with heart emoticons, meanwhile, another person commented, "you are looking beautiful", with a rose emoticon.

Pooja wore the outfit by Roberto Cavalli and looked absolutely stunning in a yellow mini dress and a yellow and black striped blazer. She completed her look by pairing the outfit with sunglasses and black heels.

Earlier, Pooja wore a beautiful feather pink gown and gave all of us Disney princess vibes. She wrote, "The iconic red carpet stairs at the Cannes Film Festival. What a rush this was #grateful #cannes2022 #topgun". Sharing another picture, she wrote, "If the dream is big enough, the “how” doesn’t matter. The universe will make it happen. Cannes 2022. #debut".

Pooja shared the pictures from day 1 of the Cannes. She wrote, "Just a day in Cannes #cannes2022".

On the work front, Pooja was last seen in Acharya which also starred Ram Charan and Megastar Chiranjeevi, and she had a cameo role in Acharya. Recently, she starred in the big-budgeted pan-India movies like Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas and Beast. She has starred in Bollywood films like Housefull 4 and Mohenjo Daro. She will star in highly anticipated Bollywood movies like Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, which will be directed by Rohit Shetty. She will also star in much awaited film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Salman Khan.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav