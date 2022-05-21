New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Helly Shah is for sure one of the most popular actresses in the television industry and made her dream debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. She has been keeping her fans updated about her experience at the Cannes. At the Cannes, Helly had a fangirl moment as she got to meet the Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actress is on cloud nine and shared the pictures with Aishwarya on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, Helly wrote, "Had a fan girl moment at Cannes. Got to meet the evergreen beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial)

In the first, Helly can be seen happily posing with Aishwarya and in the second picture, we can also see Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya with her.

On her debut at the Cannes 2022, Helly wore a beautiful gown by Ziad Nakad. The gown had a plunging neckline and a shimmery cape on the side. Helly looked absolutely gorgeous in the outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial)

On the second day of Cannes, Helly wore a pink coloured gown. She wrote, "In the Moonlight".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial)

Helly Shah is representing the brand L'Oreal Paris. She wrote, "I still can't believe I will be at the Cannes Film Festival with L'Oreal Paris, a brand that has been a staple in my routine for years." Many stars showed their love to Helly. Surbhi Chandna commented with the heart eyes emoticons. Mansi Srivastava wrote, "So Pretty", meanwhile, Tanya Sharma commented, "you deserve everything my lovely".

Helly Shah rose to fame with the television show Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, which also starred Tejasswi Prakash. Then, she starred in hit shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and Sufiyana Pyaar Mera. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. She will make her film debut with Kaya Palat.

Apart from Helly Shah and Aishwarya Rai, Indian celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aditi Rao Hydari, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shekhar Kapur, among other also attended the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav