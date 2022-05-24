New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is making India proud on the International platform as she is a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. But Deepika has also been impressing everyone with her style quotient. The actress is a sight to behold in each and every look at the Cannes 2022. On Day 6 of the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika has made everyone turn their heads yet again. The actress has shared some stunning photos on her Instagram story.
Deepika looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black Louis Vuitton gown. The gown has a shimmery feather touch to it with a plunging neckline. She added some more drama to her eyes by going for a smoky eye look and keeping her hair in a messy bun. She opted for minimal jewellery and wore a beautiful pair of earrings and rings.
Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani posted some stunning pictures of her on her Instagram page. She wrote, "@deepikapadukone Wearing custom @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere".
Deepika wore the Louis Vuitton outfit before as well. Earlier, she wore a green co-ord set with white polka dots design on it. She kept her hair in a low ponytail and wore minimal jewellery with it.
In one of her outdoor looks, Deepika wore a stylish printed white shirt and paired it with a pink skirt. This outfit was from Louis Vuitton as well.
For Vanity Fair and Louis Vuitton dinner, Deepika wore an edgy mustard blazer with a printed shirt underneath. She paired the outfit with brown knee-high boots.
Here as well Deepika donned a Louis Vuitton outfit. She wore a black turtle neck sweatshirt with grey and check print shorts. She paired her outfit with loafers and black stockings and carried a black sling bag.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen in Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also star in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.
Posted By: Simran Srivastav