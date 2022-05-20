New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is underway, and May 19 marked the day 3rd of the event. All the evenings of the film festival were a complete star-studded night, and several celebs blessed the red carpet with their presences. All the Indian stars in this year's event have been named the 'Country of Honour' at the Marche du Film, the business counterpart of the marquee event. Indian celebs such as AR Rahman, R, Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, and Mame Khan, were seen on the day one. On day second, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Pooja Hegde were the gorgeous actress who was seen walking down the red carpet. On Day third, Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai were seen on the red carpet wearing gorgeous dresses.

While Deepika Padukone managed to turn heads with the sultry red gown, Aishwarya Rai like always grabbed eyeballs with her statement dress on the third day of Cannes 2022. Both the actress arrived for a screening of Armageddon Time and posed for cameras.

Talking about Deepika's dress, then the actress wore a Louis Vuitton dress with thin straps, a peplum top, and a big skirt. To accessorise the look, she also added a delicate diamond necklace and tied her hair in a ponytail. Aishwarya, on the other hand, chose her favourite mermaid-style silhouette for her pink dress. What caught everyone's attention was the shell-shaped structure that hung behind Aishwarya's shoulder.

Take a look at these pictures of Aishwarya and Deepika here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma)

Earlier on Thursday, Aishwarya was seen wearing a black gown with flowers in it for the second day of the Cannes Film Festival. The actress was papped on the red carpet. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde was also seen on the red carpet wearing a dreamy feather dress. Needless to say, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 started on May 17th and will come to an end on May 28.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen