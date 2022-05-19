New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is going on, and several Indian celebrities have blessed the event by walking down the red carpet. All the Indian stars in this year's event have been named the 'Country of Honour' at the Marche du Film, the business counterpart of the marquee event. On the very first day of the huge event, witnessed some of the exquisite Red Carpet looks from Indian celeb debutants. On day 1 of the festival, celebs like AR Rahman, R, Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, Mame Khan, and others walked the red carpet. Now, on day second, the red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai, Pooja Hegde, and Hina Khan are out on the internet, and fans cannot keep calm.

For the big red carpet event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled in a dreamy floral gown. The actress knows exactly how to make her head turn, and her red carpet gown was a fashion statement in itself. Aishwarya's black gown featured an extension of 3D flowers on one sleeve. The actress wore Dolce and Gabbana for the event.

While talking about makeup, then Aishwarya went for Kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips and chose to keep her hair open.

Take a look here:

Talking about Hina Khan, then the actress completely painted the canvas red. Though the pictures of the actress have not surfaced online from the red carpet, Hina herself posted a set of pictures on her Instagram from the French Riviera on Wednesday.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen ravishing red strapless gown from the label Rami Al Ali. To accessorize the look, Hina opted for a pair of chunk earnings and went for a messy hair look. The actress chose to keep her makeup minimal.

See here:

Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, gave all of us a Disney princess vibe as she was seen wearing a feathery gown. The actress took to her social media and shared a bunch of pictures of herself which completely sent the internet into a frenzy.

Take a look at Pooja's pictures here:

Looks like day 2 of the film festival was a lot of fun! The event started on 17th May and will come to an end on May 28.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen