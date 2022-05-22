New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is making everyone lovestruck with her mesmerizing looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The actress has made her debut at the Cannes this year and her fans were eagerly waiting for her red carpet look. Now, Aditi has shared her red carpet look from the Cannes and fans are loving it.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Aditi wrote, "The moment I’ve been waiting for".

Aditi looks absolutely beautiful in a pink and red thigh slit gown with a long train. She kept her hair in a ponytail and paired the outfit with a pair of earrings. Aditi's outfit was designed by Mark Bumgarner. Fans are in awe of these looks. One person wrote, "Wooah that's a princess look", meanwhile, "At this point, even Cinderella is feeling shy".

Aditi also shared some other pictures from Cannes on Instagram. She wrote, "A moment in @muglerofficial". In these pictures, Aditi looks stunning in a mini black dress. She paired the outfit by donning black stockings, stylish heels and a golden neckpiece. She kept her makeup look simple but added drama to her look with red lipstick.

Aditi also wore a beautiful ivory organza saree by Sabyasachi. She kept her makeup look simple and donned red lipstick. She paired the saree with an emerald and diamond choker from Sabyasachi.

At the Cannes Film Festival 2022, Aditi will represent the smartphone brand Vivo India. "I am excited and thrilled to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival to represent the brand and India on the global stage. As an artist myself, being a part of a prestigious institution that celebrates cinema is an exhilarating feeling," she told the news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi was last seen in Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan. She will be seen in Gandhi Talks and will also make her web series debut with Jubilee, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav