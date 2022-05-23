New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aditi Rao Hydari has made everyone turn their heads with her glamourous and elegant looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The actress made her dream debut at the Cannes this year. Since she arrived in Cannes, Aditi has been impressing everyone with her style quotient. Now, Aditi has shared some other pictures on Instagram from Cannes and she looks like a dream.

Sharing the pictures, Aditi wrote, "With my heart set in India my dreams take flight across the world".

Fans are just lovestruck over Aditi's gorgeous looks. The comment section on Aditi's post is filled with heart and fire emoticons. One person commented, "Making everyone in France lose their hearts". Meanwhile, another person commented, "You look lovely mam. All the best for the Cannes festival".

Aditi looks absolutely stunning in the black lace gown and jewellery by Sabyasachi. She also wore Sabyasachi's signature belt along with the gown. She donned a pink scarf on her head and styled her hair in a bun.

Sharing Aditi's Cannes look on Instagram, Sabyasachi wrote, "Aditi Rao Hydari on the red carpet at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival wearing Sabyasachi clothing, jewellery and accessories. Featuring a hand-dyed and embroidered tulle portrait gown with the Bengal Tiger Belt by Sabyasachi Accessories. Paired with layered necklaces and a statement choker from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery Collection."

Aditi also wore a Sabyasachi saree on the first day of Cannes. She looked gorgeous in a hand-dyed and embroidered ivory organza saree. Moreover, she paired the saree with an emerald and diamond choker. Sharing the pictures, Aditi wrote, "My ammaamma would be proud. Simplicity and tradition in my favourite @sabyasachiofficial".

Aditi made her Cannes red carpet debut yesterday. She looked ravishing in a red and pink gown. She wrote, "The moment I’ve been waiting for".

Apart from Aditi, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Urvashi Rautela, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shekhar Kapur, Hina Khan, and Helly Shah, among other Indian celebrities also attended the Cannes 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav