New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari never fails to impress the audience with her acting, beauty, charm and elegance. But Aditi in traditional attire always manages to steal the limelight from everyone. She made her Cannes Film Festival debut this year and has proved yet again that no one can pull off the traditional outfit like her. She shared the pictures from her Cannes debut on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures, Aditi wrote, "My ammaamma would be proud. Simplicity and tradition in my favourite @sabyasachiofficial".

She also shared a video from Cannes on Instagram. She wrote, "A little piece of my heart from Cannes. Make your own version to this audio and tag me @sabyasachiofficial".

Aditi looked absolutely gorgeous in an ivory saree designed by Sabyasachi. She kept her makeup look simple and donned red lipstick. She paired the saree with an emerald and diamond choker from Sabyasachi.

Sabyasachi on Aditi Rao Hydari's look wrote, "Aditi Rao Hydari at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in Sabyasachi clothing and jewellery. Featuring a hand-dyed and embroidered ivory organza sari. Paired with an emerald and diamond choker from Sabyasachi Jewellery’s Bengal Royale Collection."

For the first day of Cannes, Aditi wore a black and white co-ord set.

Aditi will represent the smartphone brand Vivo India at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. She told the news agency ANI, "I am excited and thrilled to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival to represent the brand and India on the global stage. As an artist myself, being a part of a prestigious institution that celebrates cinema is an exhilarating feeling."

On the work front, Aditi was last seen in Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan. She will star in Gandhi Talks and will make her web series debut with Jubilee, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav