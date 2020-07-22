New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It has been over a month since actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, leaving the entire in shock, more because of a shining actor taking the extreme step of ending his life. In fact, the tragic demise has not only reginited the debate over nepotism in India's showbiz industry but has also led a huge number of fans, celebs and politicians demanding CBI enquiry into Sushant's death.

On Wednesday, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy appointed advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari to look into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death amid the growing calls for a high-level probe into the actor's death.

Ishkaran requested the fans to hold a peaceful digital protest to demand justice for the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor. He urged them to light a candle and share the pictures and videos online. The lawyer asked the fans to use the hashtag #Candel4SSR while posting the pictures on Twitter.

"It was decided by today during my Youtube Live that Tomorrow all those who want Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput will do peaceful protest & light candle, at 8 pm. #Candle4SSR - this hashtag (people decided) for tomorrow. Tag me with pics at 8 pm on 22July. So I can Retweet!" he wrote on Twitter.

It was decided by today during my Youtube Live that Tomorrow all those who want Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput will do peaceful protest & light candle, 🪔 at 8 pm.#Candle4SSR - this hashtag (people decided) for tomorrow.



Tag me with pics at 8 pm on 22July.

So I can Retweet! Also Read ‘That’s why I’m alive today’: Kangana Ranaut reacts on fighting back the.. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 21, 2020

In another tweet, Ishkaran later said that the earlier post had already received over 2 lakh views. "2 lakh+ views already! Let’s all light candles, Diya lamp at 8pm Today! for 1st ever digital protest India or abroad to ask Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput Tweet/FB/insta with hashtag #Candle4SSR Take pictures or VIDEO & TAG me, will retweet," he wrote.

As soon as the clock struck 8 pm, fans started sharing pictures with candles, demanding justice for the late actor. By 10 pm, the hashtag was among the top Twitter trends with nearly 5 lakh tweets.

Meanwhile, Sushant's former girlfriend and actor Ankit Lokhande shared a picture as she lighted a candle to pray for Sushant. "HOPE, PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !!! Keep smiling wherever you are," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram HOPE,PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !!! Keep smiling wherever you are😊 A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) onJul 22, 2020 at 7:06am PDT

Earlier in the day, Swamy had posted on twitter, "I have asked Ishkaran to process Rajput alleged suicide matter for a possible CBI case or PIL or Criminal complaint case."

He further wrote, “I have asked Ishkaran to look into facts of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case & see whether it's a fit Case for CBI investigation. Then accordingly to see justice is done.”

The firbrand BJP leader had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to initiate a CBI probe on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta