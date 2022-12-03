  • News
  • Entertainment

Canadian TikToker Megha Thakur Passes Away At 21; Netizens Pay Heartfelt Tributes

Canadian TikToker Megha Thakur, who had over 930 k followers on TikTok, suddenly passed away at the age of 21, as announced by her parents.

By SWATI SINGH
Sat, 03 Dec 2022 05:04 PM IST
Minute Read
Canadian TikToker Megha Thakur Passes Away At 21; Netizens Pay Heartfelt Tributes

Canadian influencer Megha Thakur, who had over 930 k followers on TikTok, suddenly passed away at the age of 21. The news was announced by her parents on her Instagram handle, stating that she died on November 24. It is pertinent to note that Megha was known for promoting body positivity on social media.

Megha's parents headed to her Instagram space and announced the sudden demise of their daughter. Uploading a picture of her, they wrote in caption, "It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022, in the early morning hours."

The note further read, "Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey- Megha's loving parents."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megha (@meghaminnd)

Megha Thakur became well-known due to her regular TikTok performances. She was able to amass a sizable fanbase thanks to her notoriety on social media, which vehemently expressed its sorrow on Twitter after her passing:

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.