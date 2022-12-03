Canadian TikToker Megha Thakur Passes Away At 21; Netizens Pay Heartfelt Tributes

Canadian influencer Megha Thakur, who had over 930 k followers on TikTok, suddenly passed away at the age of 21. The news was announced by her parents on her Instagram handle, stating that she died on November 24. It is pertinent to note that Megha was known for promoting body positivity on social media.

Megha's parents headed to her Instagram space and announced the sudden demise of their daughter. Uploading a picture of her, they wrote in caption, "It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022, in the early morning hours."

The note further read, "Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey- Megha's loving parents."

Megha Thakur became well-known due to her regular TikTok performances. She was able to amass a sizable fanbase thanks to her notoriety on social media, which vehemently expressed its sorrow on Twitter after her passing:

rest in peace megha thakur, you powerful and amazing soul ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/FJr3FsC1CM — jj (@summerspidey) November 29, 2022

i still feel like it's not my place to grieve - but the least i can do is witness her meaningfully one last time. she was megha thakur/meghamind_ on TT/meghaminnd on IG. rest in peace you beautiful person :( pic.twitter.com/CQW6fZOnEl — Sukhnidh ⚆ _ ⚆ (@skhndh) November 29, 2022

Megha Thakur, a young influencer I followed on ig passed away unexpectedly 5 days ago and it really shook me. She was so young, confident and full of life. She worked so hard to give other women confidence even when she was going through lows, life is truly unpredictable — anushka? (@anus_kha) November 29, 2022

May her family find the strength to bear this loss, she'll be remembered through her will and love — anushka? (@anus_kha) November 29, 2022