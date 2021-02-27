Sara Ali Khan was in the news for attending ace designer Manish Malhotra's bash, which was also attended by Vijay Deverakonda, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and Parineeti Chopra.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's beauty Sara Ali Khan is one such actress in B-town who doesn't like to spend a lot on items she can purchase at half its rate. Even on Kapil Sharma's show during promotions of, Coolie No. 1, she has revealed that she likes free and cheap stuff. Ironically, the actress has been flaunting some expensive kinds of stuff of late.

The actress was in the news for attending ace designer Manish Malhotra's bash, which was also attended by Vijay Deverakonda, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and Parineeti Chopra. Sara was seen donning a white playsuit and paired it with matching white Tory Burch sandals. She left her hair loose and kept her makeup natural. However, what grabbed our eyeballs was her chic pink colour coral handbag from Saint Laurent.

Yes, you read it right, the actress was carrying the handbag of one of the most expensive brands. The price of her handbag is even costlier than a Honda SP 125 bike. Sara Ali Khan's Saint Laurent's bag costs more than lakhs, that is, 1,02,000. The bag is made from 100 per cent calf leather, with an exposed zip closure at the top, tassel keychain, gold-toned hardware and metallic brad plaque donning at the front.

Recently, the actress was spotted with her mother Amrita Arora at Ajmer Sharif. The mother-daughter duo was seen twinning in a light green salwar kameez. Taking to her Instagram handle, she also shared a series of pictures from her recent visit. Check out the images below:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in two films Coolie No. 1 co-starring Varun Dhawan and Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Meanwhile, the actress is now the eldest sister of the Pataudi family as recently Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their second child- a son on February 21.

