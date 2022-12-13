Can The Yellow Diary Match the Global Success of K-Pop Group BTS?

Seven years ago, the song Marz served as the catalyst that brought together five boys – Rajan Batra, Stuart Dacosta, Vaibhav Pani and Sahil Shah – to form the band The Yellow Diary (TYD), which has since given several hit songs.

Till date, Marz continues to be the favourite for the band, as music producer Himonshu Parikh told Hindustan Times, "Someone is discovering Marz every day." He goes on to add, "TYD didn't make Marz, it made the TYD. It is that one song that led us all to meet each other. It is our first song and will always be special."

Vocalist Rajan Batra too interjected, "Sometimes you create a song that exists and evolves with you. We never really make music for what it is going to look like on papers in terms of number."

However, boy band now wishes to bring their music to a worldwide audience as Bassist Stuart Da Costa, said, "For us the next big thing is taking ourselves to the global stage. People look at music in India and they think the ultimate is Bollywood. But the world is much bigger. We feel like we need to take our music to the world and then if Bollywood happens it happens."

Talking about going global like the BTS, Batra said, "BTS is from Korea but they were never isolated to just Koreans outside their country. They even started singing in English. They were accepted for whatever they were creating. I feel we have come to a point where the world has started to accept no matter what language. We want to play to every person who wants to listen to us."

However, the notion of a hit like Marz dominating their present and upcoming work does not worry them. Drummer Sahil Shah revealed, "When we create a song, we just put our hearts and soul into it. For us it is not about it becoming a hit."

After seven years together, Batra claims the boys have become "more like family". "Whatever music we create is a by-product of our friendship. Making music is not the centre of our being, being together is the centre of it," he said.

Talking about what goes all during their jamming sessions, Shah listed a few things including "a lot of jokes and pot shots at each other".

TYD recently performed in Mumbai and Pune for the Lollapalooza India.