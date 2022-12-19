Call of Duty streamer Nadia Banned From Twitch For Violating Streaming Service's Policy; Account Restored

Call of Duty Warzone streamer Nadia has been banned from Twitch after fans took to the social media to ask for an explanation for this unexpected move. Though they didn't get any explanation, later Nadia took to Twitter and shared the reason with her followers.

According to her tweet, she got banned on twitch for 14 days for sharing personal information which was against Twitch’s doxxing policies.

Nadia's tweet read, "Got banned on twitch for 14 days for sharing personal information...? whatever that means. cool." Nadia had previously drawn a lot of attention after being charged with utilising Call of Duty hacks and cheating. On her Twitch streams, Nadia is renowned for streaming Warzone.

It is pertinent to note that Nadia was allowed to return to the platform a few hours after her initial 2-week suspension. The clip due to which Nadia was banned saw her saying, "Daddy Slayer… I know you use your name as Daddy Slayer… but what you don’t know is that when you send me money on PayPal., it actually gives me your full name."

For now, Nadia's ban has been removed and her profile has been fully restored by the platform. Nadia has worked with other streamers like xQc to carve out a niche for herself in the Twitch gaming community.