C U Soon unfolds entirely on computers and smartphones, offering everything - love, loss, revival, suspense, action, tragedy and thrill.

Star Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran, Roshan Mathew, Maala Parvathi

Director: Mahesh Narayanan

New Delhi | Abhinav Gupta: The strictest lockdowns may have halted the country’s showbiz industry for a while, but have surely failed to latch the human creativity, evident from the out-of-the-box concept of this suspense-tragedy-thriller drama, bringing out a remedy to the restrictions of the pandemic.

Amid the growing popularity of OTT releases with a flurry of lockdown-borne web series and short films, this Mahesh Narayanan-directed drama in socially-distanced format stands out in terms of storytelling and innovative technology-driven content, ensuring that you are glued to the screen for those 90 odd minutes.

With the story set in two countries, C U Soon features Fahadh Faasil essaying the role of a cyber sleuth, who investigates the disappearance of his cousin’s girlfriend in Dubai.

A dramatic portrayal of socially crucial incidents like human trafficking, cyber crime and privacy breach, set in a socially distanced format, C U Soon unfolds entirely on computers and smartphones, offering everything - love, loss, revival, suspense, action, tragedy and thrill. It should go without saying that the impactful and eye-catching Malayalam film won’t let you leave the screen even for a second.

The fast-paced story begins with UAE-based Jimmy Kurian (Roshan Mathew) and Anumol Sebastian (Darshana Rajendran) meeting on a dating app that approves of the couple as a “perfect match”. Soon, the conversations are caught up with video calls.

Their ‘virtual’ love than advances with an in-person meet-up when Jimmy brings Anu home, who tells the former about the physical abuse she had been facing at her home. No sooner had the two set off for a smooth sailing, things go upside down as Anu goes missing all of a sudden and the police arrest Jimmy.

The mother seeking help from Jimmy's cousin and cyber security expert Kevin Thomas who goes on to uncover a Pandora’s box as he excavates Anu’s data trail.

From Jimmy and Anu’s ‘virtual love’ on Tinder, Google Duo, FaceTime and WhatsApp to the delving by Kevin through CCTV cameras, IP addresses and several digital means, the constant use of technology across the plot highlights how much our lives are parked in the virtual domain

The three main characters - Jimmy, Kebin and Anu - have been played to perfection. C U Soon concludes with a final reveal and an emotionally sufficing ending. The dynamic virtual setting combined with innovative content and optimum use of technology has the film set the bar high at a time when when budgetary constraints and physical restrictions are forcing filmmakers to think out-of-the-box.

