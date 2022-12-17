Butterfly OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Anupama Parameswaran's Thriller Film

Anupama Parameswaran is all set for the release of her fifth film of the year 'Butterfly'. She had a busy year as she was seen in various projects back to back. Her previous projects were theatrical releases, whereas, Butterfly will release on OTT.

Butterfly OTT release date:

Butterfly will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from December 29, 2022.

Announcing the release date, Disney Plus Hotstar wrote, "Get. Set. Fly #ButterflyOnHotstar from Dec 29, streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada."

Apart from Anupama Parameswaran, the movie also stars Rao Ramesh, Nihal Kodhaty, Praveen and Bhumika Chawla.

Meanwhile, Anupama was last seen in Rowdy Boys, Ante Sundaraniki and Karthikeya 2.

Her last film 'Kartikeya 2' turned out to be one of the most successful films in 2022. The movie was reportedly made on the budget of just Rs 15 to 30 crore and collected over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The movie also stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher. Kartikeya 2 is streaming on Zee5. It revolves around Dr Karthikeya who is on a quest to find the lost anklet of Lord Krishna. It is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Karthikeya.'

Anupama will reunite with Nikhil Siddhartha for the film '18 Pages', which will release in theatres on December 23.

Talking about the releases on Disney Plus Hotstar, the OTT platform has a bunch of projects lined up for the audience. The reality show 'Moving in with Malaika' is streaming on Hotstar as well and new episodes release from Monday to Thursday. The audience can also watch 'Govinda Naam Mera' which was released this Friday. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

The web series 'Aar Ya Paar' will also release on Hotstar on December 30. Meanwhile, Bhuvan Bam's Taaza Khabar will also stream on Hotstar in January 2023.