New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Is it Diljit Dosanjh's Birthday? Well no, but Diljit Dosanjh has surely asked his fans and microblogging site Twitter to not send him birthday wishes. You ask why? The Punjabi actor-singer celebrates his birthday in January but his fans and well-wishers every now and then pour his social media handle with birthday wishes.

Reacting to all the wishes, he asked his fans to not be so sweet to him as he may get diabetes.

#It’s Diljit Dosanjh's Birthday was trending on Twitter and reacting to the trend, Diljit on Twitter wrote, “Twitter Waleyo Mainu Pata Tusi Mera Baut Teh Mooh Karde Hon.. Par Roz Hee Mera Birthday YAAR… Love Ju Twitter .. Par baal Mithaa V sehat Lai Changa Ni.. Avi Sugar KARAO Ge Mainu. Jaan Deo YAAR.. (Twitter people, I know you love me a lot… but why is every day my birthday? Love you Twitter… but so much sweetness is not good for health, I will get diabetes. Let it be).”

Twitter Waleyo Mainu Pata Tusi Mera Baut Teh Mooh Karde Hon.. Par Roz Hee Mera Birthday YAAR..😂😂



Love Ju Twitter .. Par baal Mithaa V sehat Lai Changa Ni.. Avi Sugar KARAO Ge Mainu😜 Jaan Deo YAAR.. pic.twitter.com/aveq61Tm8x — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 5, 2021

Reacting to Diljit's tweet a fan commented “Parag Agarwal saab nal gal krlo bhaji ghar da banda hi aa CEO.”

While another user commented, “Koi na sugar free cake kato aaj.”

Another one of his fans commented, “Asi saare party lyi tyar haa Diljit Dosanjh veere. Kadon de rahe ho party birthday di. Hon taan tuhada birthday saal de 365 din hee manaeya jaaega veere. Jeada mitha ni veere thoda bahot taan mitha chalega Thode bahot naal sugar nhi hougi. (I am ready for the party Diljit. Tell me where you are throwing the birthday party. This isn't too much sweetness, a little sugar won't give you diabetes).”

Another said, "Keep just one big party, we all will reach and keep a buffet system, Twitter people can also join us."

Meanwhile, another fan said, “Hahaha, Diljit paaji four times birthday a year vadhiya gal ha, cake khan nu jayada milu (Brother, its a good idea to celebrate birthday four times a year, we will get to eat more cake).”

Posted By: Ashita Singh