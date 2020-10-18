Burj Khalifa song out: Laxmmi Bomb song featuring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani in an upbeat look ii out to win hearts, watch the video here

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited song 'Burj Khalifa' of Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb is out with its peppy beats and has already made the netizens hooked to it. The song released on Sunday and within minutes of its release it has managed to break the records.

This song is a party number and it features Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar romancing in the exotic location of Dubai. Burj Khalifa song has wooed the fans with its upbeat music and the scintillating dance performance of Akshay and Kiara has managed to maintain the hype.

The 3 minute 25 seconds song features Akshay in a suave look as he carried black denim and paired it with a white tee and baby pink blazer while Kiara was looking hot in a red and black outfit.

During the 3 minute 25 seconds song, Akshay and Kiara can be seen in multiple outfits and they were definitely nailing the hook step of the song.

Earlier, in the morning Akshay shared a still from the song in which Akshay was posing in a quirky way while Kiara was sitting idle like a diva. While sharing the post he wrote, "Just hanging around casually waiting for #BurjKhalifa to drop? We too Winking face Song out today."

The makers of the film released the trailer on October 9 and in that 3-minute trailer Akshay made sure to make his fans fall in love with him. The trailer starts with Akshay saying, "Jis din sach mein mere saamne bhoot aaya na, toh maa kasam choodiyan pehen lunga, choodiyan"

From the trailer, it is made clear that a spirit enters the body of Akshay Kumar, the spirit is a transgender, who is on a mission.

What caught our eyes in the 3 minutes long trailer was Akshay saying a dialogue, "Mai is area ki queen hu, Live Life Queen Size!"

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Kanchana. The movie is being directed by Raghava Lawrence who also starred and directed the original film.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma