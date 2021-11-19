New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited film, Bunty Aur Babli 2, has finally hit the silver screens on Friday, November 19. Helmed by Varun V. Sharma, the romantic-comedy film stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in the lead, while Pankaj Tripathi essays the role of a cop. It is about original con artists Bunty Aur Babli Vs newbie Bunty Aur Babli

Hours after the film was released, netizens took to their Twitter handle to drop their reviews. The film is garnering mixed reviews from the audience, some are calling the film a 'big disappointment' while others laud the storyline. However, what stands in common is, all are praising the performance of all four actors.

One of the users wrote, "Watched #BuntyAurBabli2 first day first show #BuntyAurBabli2Review Good Rating Sure shot hit. Acting #SaifAliKhan Good #RaniMukerji Good @yrf #YRF powerfull Script"

Another user called the film 'disappointing' and wrote, "First part is brilliant but this one is failed to impress. Nothing good in this movie."

Praising Rani and Pankaj, a user wrote, "#RaniMukerji Are the highlights of the whole film.... N u cant miss those one liners from our one n only @TripathiiPankaj ji #BuntyAurBabli2Review #BuntyAurBabli2review Go n watch this wid ur whole family and friends u will all love this one for sure"

Here have a look at reactions:

#RaniMukerji Are the highlights of the whole film.... N u cant miss those one liners from our one n only @TripathiiPankaj ji

Go n watch this wid ur whole family and friends u will all love this one for sure

Bunty Our Bably 2 One Word Review:



Snooze-fest that fails to engage or entertain, don't watch even if paid for it#BuntyAurBabli2review — Dewka Albe (@AlbeDewka) November 19, 2021

#BuntyAurBabli2 DISAPPOINTING

First part is brilliant but this one is failed to impress. Nothing good in this movie. 🎥

Rating: ⭐️½#BuntyAurBabli2Review pic.twitter.com/k7n0yu1CCL — Mukkesh S. 🇮🇳 (@iammukkesh) November 19, 2021

#BuntyAurBabli2review: Over all the movie is OK OK..Not Very Bad and Not that much Good..It's an Average...For Entertainment time pass...

Rating: ⭐⭐1/2 — Bengal Tiger Review (@ShaikhI74160378) November 19, 2021

#BuntyAurBabli2REVIEW

Flounders & fails to live upto expectations despite a great cast.

Quite disappointing for BB Fans.

Could be a one time watch as a family entertainer at max.#Siddhant #Sharvari - promising#Saif #Rani -pleasing.

Chk out full review https://t.co/FecG7uLCsO — Bhavna (@bhavnatalkies) November 19, 2021

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the sequel of a 2005 film with the same name starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rani and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.



The film was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, it was scheduled to release in June 2020 and then in April this year.

