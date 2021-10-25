New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After unveiling the teaser of Bunty Aur Babli 2, makers have released the much-awaited trailer starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. Helmed by Varun V. Sharma, the trailer gives us a glimpse of the epic chase between the original and newbie Bunty Aur Babli.

The trailer opens up from where the prequel left, Rani and Saif (essaying Abhishek Bachchan's role from original Bunty Aur Babli) are busy nurturing their son and enjoying their normal lives. Bunty is now working as a railway ticket collector while Babli, who is the fashion queen of Fursatgunj. However, soon their lives take a dramatic turn when new Bunty Aur Babli come into the picture and starts conning people in their style using their brand name 'BB'.

This doesn't go down well with the OGs as they feel their identity has been snatched and take a vow to help the inspector find the new Bunty Aur Babli. Hence, the epic race to catch the new con couple begins.

In the trailer, Pankaj Tripathi is also seen essaying an interesting role of a cop, which is on the lined of Amitabh Bachchan's character Dasrath Singh in the original Bunty Aur Babli.

After seeing the trailer, we can say the film is loaded with fun elements and will keep you on the edge. Will the original BB be able to uncover junior BB?

Meanwhile, talking about character, Rani said, "Both sets of con-couples are extremely intelligent. They are the best when it comes to wearing disguises because they are the best at conning people with this skill. In this film, they come face to face with each other and it’s a battle to watch out for!”

While, Saif said, "Films on con jobs have historically had great disguises, and that's half the fun. Nowadays, we have prosthetics and makeup of a totally different level, so people can expect really amazing get-ups and disguises from the cast and doing all that was a lot of fun."

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release in theatres on November 19, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv