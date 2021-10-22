New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, after a long wait, makers have unveiled the first look of Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. Helmed by Varun V. Sharma, the film reunites popular on-screen jodi Saif and Rani after 12 years. Unlike other films, Bunty Aur Babli 2's teaser is a bit different, which will leave you in splits.

The teaser opens on Rani and Saif having a chat on how much they missed working with each other, as they get their touch up done for the Bunty Aur Babli 2's shoot. However, as soon as they get ready Siddhant and Sharvari, join them telling them they are also Bunty and Babli. This leaves them confused, and Saif asks director Varun to clear up the mess, but to their surprise director agrees with the new Bunty and Babli and adds that Adi sir (Aditya Chopra) changed the script.

It doesn't go down well with both the veteran actors getting angry. Rani, who is married to Aditya, asks for the producer while Saif points at the director to meet him in the make-up room.

However, this is not the end of the drama but the beginning of the interesting crime-comedy drama.

Here have a look:

Aditya Chopra also shared the teaser on YRF's official Instagram handle. the makers captioned it as, "It’s Bunty aur Babli vs Bunty aur Babli this time TEASER OUT NOW. Trailer will be out on 25th October Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21 (link in bio)"

Here have a look:

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the sequel of the hit film starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan. The film marks the directorial debut of Varun and the acting debut of Sharvari.

Talking about the film, Saif, earlier in a statement said, "Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a completely rebooted sequel and is set in today’s time. It is a fantastic script that hooked me on instantly. It is an out and out entertainer for the entire family to sit and enjoy, and this is what I loved and connected with. Also, it is a new role, language and milieu and that’s what I really look for in a script. I also love the dynamics between the originals and the new Bunty and Babli in the film. It is fresh, hilarious and extremely engaging. Rani and I have always had a lot of fun working with each other, and I am looking forward to our creative collaboration again. It is also equally amazing to be back home at YRF again.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will hit the silver screen on November 19, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv