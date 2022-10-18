'Bullying Me As A Stalker, No One Cares About Me': Urvashi Rautela Pens Down An Emotional Note On Instagram | Read

Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines for ‘stalking’ cricketer Rishabh Pant. Recently, the actor took to her social media and called herself a victim of online “bullying”.

Taking to her Instagram account, Urvashi penned down a long and emotional post, where she compared her situation to that of Iranian women. “FIRST IN IRAN 🇮🇷 #MahsaAmini & NOW IN INDIA….it’s happening with me they’re bullying me as a Stalker ??? No one cares about me or support me,” read Urvashi’s Instagram post.

“A strong woman is one who feels deeply & loves fiercely. Her tears flow as abundantly as her laughter. She is both soft & powerful , is both practical & spiritual. She’s a gift to the world,” she further wrote. Take a look at her post:

Urvashi’s post garnered a number of reactions from social media users. “Never allow anyone to bring you down,” read one comment on her post. “Are you ok my sister @urvashirautela we love you,” read another.

Several users slammed Urvashi Rautela for trying to grab unnecessary attention with her latest post and comparing her situation to that of Iranian women. “You should be ashamed of comparing your stupid situation with a serious matter! Shame on you. Stop this bullsh*t of being a victim...and use this for pr!” read one comment.

“I don't think it's wise to compare problems here.Iranian women are going through so much what they are going is much more serious.They are overcoming centuries of oppression and demanding for basic human rights.innocent Lives have been lost,” read another.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela on Monday chopped off her hair to support the Iranian women. Taking to her Instagram, Urvashi shared a picture of her hair being chopped.

In the caption, the ‘Love Dose’ star wrote, “CHOPPED MY HAIR OFF! cutting my hair in support of Iranian women and girls who have been killed in protests at the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iranian morality police & for all the girls. And for 19-year-old girl Ankita Bhandari from Uttarakhand.”