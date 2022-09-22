Bullet Train OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Brad Pitt's Action-Comedy Film

Brad Pitt-starrer action comedy film, ‘Bullet Train’ is set for its OTT premiere. The film, which was released on August 4, 2022, will have its digital premiere in the last week of September.

‘Bullet Train’ will stream exclusively on ZEE5’s OTT platform in 4 different languages; English, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The movie will be released on September 29, 2022.

In an interview, the Hollywood sensation had said that he found the “most fun” role of his career in Ladybug, who is “a chump of an assassin'' in the film. “When this script came along, it was like five- six months into the pandemic. There was this air of depression, we were all getting a little crazy and this film was a really funny piece,” said Pitt.

Brad Pitt also mentioned how it was working with long-time pal, David Leitch, who directed ‘Bullet Train.’ “Also concurrently, it was with an old friend of mine David Leitch. We had an actor-stuntman relationship. He was my stunt double for ‘Fight Club’, ‘Mexican’, ‘Troy’ and ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’. So it was really to come back around full circle. But this time Leitch my man was the boss,” Pitt said during a virtual worldwide press conference.

Brad Pitt had earlier clarified that he did not perform all the stunts by himself and was happy to “hand off some dangerous moments during production to a professional stuntman.”

“I try to get out of it. I love stuntmen. This one was an action-comedy, something I’ve never done before. David and I had always been big fans of Jackie Chan. We’d been talking about him for decades. He’s kind of our Buster Keaton. He’s so talented and underrated even. Just to do something in that direction was what was really appealing to me.”

Based on the Japanese novel ‘Maria Beetle’ by author Kotaro Isaka, ‘Bullet Train’ stars Taylor-Johnson and Tyree Henry as Tangerine and Lemon, a pair of British assassins in addition to Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullock.