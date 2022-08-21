Bulbul-e-Pakistan Nayyara Noor Passes Away At 71

Legendary singer Nayyara Noor passed away on Saturday due to a brief illness at the age of 71. She was also known as 'Bulbul-e-Pakistan'. Her nephew Rana Zaidi took to Twitter to announce this unfortunate news. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his grief on the demise of Nayyara Noor.

Nayyara Noor's nephew Rana Zaidi tweeted, "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved (tayi) Nayyara Noor. May her soul R.I.P. She was given the title of 'Bulbul-e-Pakistan' because of her melodious voice."

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that the void created by Nayyara Noor's demise will never be filled. "Be it a ghazal or a song, whatever Nayyara Noor sang, she sang it with perfection. The void created by Nayyara Noor's death will never be filled," the Pakistan Prime Minister tweeted.

Singer Adnan Sami called her an icon and send his condolences to her family. He tweeted, "Just learned the sad news that legendary singer Nayyara Noor Sahiba has passed away. She was an icon & her contribution to music will be remembered & loved forever… My deepest heartfelt condolences to her family…"

In 2006, Noor was honoured with the title Bulbul-e-Pakistan and was also honoured with the Pride of Performance Award. She was born in the Indian state of Assam in 1950. In the late 1950s, she migrated to Pakistan her with family. At an early age, she developed a keen interest in music and started learning it. In 1968, she got her first break on Radio Pakistan. She is survived by her husband, Sheharyar Zaidi, and two sons, Ali and Jaafer.

Some of her soulful songs are 'Rang Barsaat Nay Bharay Kuchh Tou', 'Phir Sawan Ruth Ki Pawan Chali Tum Yaad Aye', 'Aye Ishq Hamay Barbaad Na Kar', 'Barkha Barsay Chhat Per' and 'Mein Teray Sapnay Deikhuun'.

