New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The sudden demise of prolific Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori (70) has created an unprecedented wave of agony among the lovers of Hindustani poetry, no matter the serious ones or just the casual admirers of literary creations. Tears are rolling down the eyes of hundreds of thousands of Rahat's fans and followers, however it's a legacy of strongly rooted poetry and relatable brand of cultural strength of subcontinent whose legacy continues to define Rahat and his exceptional footprint in the literary world.

Rahat Qureshi, later known as Rahat Indori, was admitted at an Indore hospital on Tuesday morning after having tested positive for Coronavirus, where he succumbed to a heart attack.

‘Wo toh lutera tha mushairon ka,’ says Gulzar

Celebrated lyricist of film industry, Gulzar, told news agency PTI about the phenomenon which Rahat Indori was, who kept on stealing the thunder at Mushairas (Poetry symposiums).

“He was one of a kind. It’s as if somebody has left a void in our Urdu mushairas which can never be filled,” Gulzar said, while adding that Rahat ended up establishing himself well with both older and new generation.

“Wo toh lutera tha mushairon ka,” Gulzar continues, meaning he was the stealer of poetry symposiums.

Music director, Shankar Mahadevan, said that Rahat was able to mark his legacy primarily beyond the film industry, and that defines the love he had for the Hindustani poetry.

“He was a true poet, not just Bollywood lyrics writer. He was not dependent on writing for Hindi films, he had his own identity as a poet, a person who would narrate his own poems,” Shankar told news agency PTI.

Wrote lyrics for big-time Bollywood hits

In a career as a poet-lyricist which lasted over five decades, Rahat penned the lyrics for films like ‘Khuddar’ (1994), ‘Ghatak’ (1996), ‘Mission Kashmir’ (2000), ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ (2003), and most recently in Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Begum Jaan’ (2017).

Flagbearer of Hindustani poetry in the world

Indori claimed to have done a Mushaira in over 500 districts of India, and travelled worldwide to dispense of the impeccable talent as a Poet he was bestowed with. Rahat travelled to perform in poetry symposiums in the USA, UK, UAE, Australia, Canada, Singapore, countries in the middle East as well as in Indian subcontinent such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

‘Bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi’, an Indori millennial sensation on Internet

A poem penned by Rahat Indori, ‘Bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi’ (she calls but don't go), became a big-time online cult among the Millennials and Gen-Z relating their cluttered lives with love interests. People started using the phrase as meme, and it continued to trend on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok (before its ban) during the Valentine Weeks of 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Watch the original poetry:

Rahat Indori's last rites were performed in accordance to COVID norms in Indore's Chhoti Khajrani graveyard on Tuesday.

According to an Indian Express report, Rahat once wrote of death, “Na haar apni, na jeet hogi, magar sikka uchhala ja raha hai… Janaaze par mere likh dena, mohabbat karne wala ja raha hai” (Neither the loss nor the win is mine, But the coin is being tossed… Do write on my bier, that the one who loved is going away).

