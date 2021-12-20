New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Taimur has turned a year older today, December 20 and their relatives have started pouring birthday wishes. The first one to wish little Tim is his 'Bua Jaan' Saba Pataudi. The actor's sister took to her Instagram handle to wish his dear nephew on his fifth birthday.

As soon as the clock ticked 12, Saba immediately took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable picture featuring both 'bua-bhatija'. Sharing the image she wrote, "To my darling Tim, wishing you the world! Stay happy n always filled with mischief and fun! Love u lots! Bua jaan.”

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently in isolation after she was tested COVID-19 positive. The actress recently took to her Instagram stories and expressed her feeling of missing her babies. Sharing an adorable pic, she wrote, "Covid I hate you…I miss my babies but …soon.. Will do this…"

Earlier, Bebo shared a statement confirming contracting the virus. Her statement read, "I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Along with the actress, Amrita Rao, Maheep Kapoor and Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan were also tested positive. Reportedly, they attended a dinner party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar on December 8.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the classic Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The makers have pushed the release date of the film to April 2022. Earlier, it was scheduled to release this year on Christmas.

Apart from this, Bebo has also collaborated with Producer Ekta Kapoor and filmmaker Hansal Mehta for an untitled project.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv