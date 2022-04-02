New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The craze of K-pop band, BTS, is all around the world, and they are always ruling over social media because of their huge fan following. Their fans, also known as BTS ARMY, can't get enough of their favourite K-Pop Idols. Now BTS is winning the heart because of another reason. A few hours ago, BTS member Kim Taehyung posted a video of him dancing alone, and his fans are loving it.

Kim Taehyung, also known by his stage name V, enjoys a massive following on social media. The video has already gained over 13 million views on Instagram within 6 hours. V can be seen showing off his amazing dance moves among the old couples. He looks dashing wearing a shirt, and his sleeves rolled up make him look even more dreamy. The song 'Fly Me To The Moon' is playing in the background. In the caption, he wrote, " Shall we dance?".

The netizens can't keep their calm over Taehyung's fine dancing moves. One person tweeted, "Omg Kim Taehyung, what a fine man", while another person wrote, "If you told me Kim Taehyung was going to rock up to a dive bar jazz club and dance surrounded by older people I would believe you 100% and that's why I love him".

Like literally, I will join you Kim Taehyung!!! Yes we shall dance pic.twitter.com/A1z3cPNMvh — Rach 🐻🐰 (@kth_hopeworld) April 2, 2022

BTS will perform in the Grammy Awards 2022 on April 3rd in Las Vegas and have already left for LA. The Bangtan Boys followed by a Grammy performance will resume their Permission to Dance Tour in Las Vegas from April 8 till April 16.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav