New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Korean pop band BTS’s first English single Dynamite garnered 98.3 million views in the first 24 hours of its release, setting a new Youtube record for the highest number of views in the said time.

The video, which was released on Monday morning (Indian Standard Time), has so far garnered nearly 130 million views already, with 9.5 million thumbs up. Impressively, the video was watched 10 million times in the first 21 minutes of its release alone, as per Pinkvilla.

This is not the first time that a Korean band has achieved this feat. The previous record of 86.3 million views had been set by pop band BLACKPINK’s single How You Like That.

Dynamite is trending on number one on Youtube at the time of filing this story. Additionally, the song has reached #1 on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 104 countries, including India and the United States.

The seven-member South Korean boy band began formation in 2010 and debuted in 2013. In their seven years, Dynamite has put out more than more than a dozen albums and EPs. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres. The band had performed at the 2020 Grammys with Lil Nas X.

In an interview to USA today earlier this week, the band said that they planned to record an English song during the pandemic because they wanted to do something good at a time when the world is going through so much. "This is a situation that everybody else around the world is facing, so we just started to explore what can we do right now, what can we do really good?"

Posted By: Lakshay Raja