New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's the time for all BTS fans to rejoice as their song 'Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ is finally out. BTS fans all over the world are on cloud nine as their wait is finally over. The K-pop band has given reference to their old superhit song in this new song. 'Proof' is an anthology album, which celebrates the nine years of BTS.

Listen to the song here:

The video has already received 25 million views within 8 hours and has received over 4 million likes on YouTube. BTS ARMY is feeling emotional as the band celebrates 9 years. One person wrote, "The song talks about BTS's past and makes me nostalgic for the previous days when we cried together and laughed together. BTS and ARMY will always be together". Meanwhile, some fans are appreciating the vocals of their favourite idols and the visuals of this song. One fan commented, "The song is soothing and lyrics are amazing. Their vocals are out of this world and give a heavenly feeling along with inspirations." Another person commented, "Their voice, their visuals and everything is just a bliss for us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

The music video of 'Yet To Come' gives reference to BTS' 9 years of the journey like ‘No More Dream’, ‘Spring Day’, Blood Sweat and Tears, Permission to Dance and many more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

For the unversed, Proof is a three-CD album, which will introduce three new songs on each CD. The album has a total of 48 tracks which included their greatest hit songs, solo/sub-unit tracks selected by each member, special tracks and also the unreleased tracks.

Also known as Bangtan Boys, BTS consists of seven members namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Recently, the Bangtan Boys met US President Joe Biden at the White House and discussed anti-Asian hate crimes. They also performed at the Grammys Award 2022 and were nominated as well. They created history after winning three Billboards Music Awards 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav