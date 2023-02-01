BTS Yet To Come In Cinemas: Release Date, What To Expect, Everything You Need To Know About The Film

BTS is currently on a hiatus to focus on their solo projects and move forward with their military enlistment. But the group has made sure that BTS ARMY won't miss them as they have already curated a lot of content for their fans. BTS gathered together last time at their Busan concert and fans can now watch the concert in theatres. 'BTS: Yet To Come' has finally released in theatres on February 1, 2023.

As 'BTS: Yet To Come In Cinema' has been released in theatres, take a look at everything you need to know about the film and what to expect.

What To Expect:

The movie will show close-up angles and a new view of BTS' Busan concert which is not available anywhere.

Talking about the songs performed at the Busan concert, the movie will feature ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’ and ‘IDOL’, among others.

BTS: Yet To Come will screen in various cinemas in 4D, 4DX and 2D.

14 cinematic-only cameras were mobilised to capture the BTS at the Busan concert from diverse angles with a variety of shots, including close shots and full shots.

In India, you can watch the film in nearby theatres in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Noida, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Mumbai. Further details about the tickets are available at www.btsyettocomeincinemas.com website.

Announcing the news, BTS said, "We brought news that there will be a New Year’s gift for the year 2023. BTS 'Yet To Come' in BUSAN performance will be released in theatres around the world as a live movie."

BTS members will move forward with their military enlistment. Their agency Bighit Music, in their official statement, said, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s a perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve."

BTS recently received nominations in three categories in Grammys 2023 including Best Music Video for Yet to Come, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for My Universe and Album of the Year as a featured artist on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres.