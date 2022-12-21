BTS Yet To Come In Cinemas: Check Release Date, Ticket Price And Other Details Of Film On Busan Concert

The famous K-pop band BTS, which comprises of Jungkook, Kim Taehyung (also known as BTS V), Park Jimin, RM, Suga, Jin, and Jhope, have been topping music charts around the world with their hit songs.

On October 15, the band had a remarkable performance in Busan as part of their responsibilities as ambassadors for the 'Busan World Expo 2030'.

Their concert, which was a great success, featured songs like RUN, Run BTS, Dynamite, Boy With Luv. Soon, the concert will be available to watch as a movie in the theatres.

BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas will be brought to the audience by HYBE, Trafalgar Releasing, and CJ 4DPlex in movie theatres all over the world and will be specially designated for Light Stick Screenings, where viewers can enjoy the concert with the group's signature illuminated merchandise.

The film featuring the seven members of BTS is slated to release on February 1, 2023, for a limited period in across 110 countries and territories.

However, this is not the first a BTS movie that is expected to have a major debut in movie theatres. Earlier, four movies such as Burn The Stage: The Movie, Bring The Soul: The Movie, Break The Silence: The Movie, and Permission To Dance on Stage - Seoul: Live Viewing have already had considerable attendance in cinema halls.

<BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas>

전 세계가 함께 즐긴 BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN 콘서트를 극장 대형 스크린으로! 2월 1일, 전 세계 극장 개봉!



<한국 개봉 안내>

📅2023.02.01. CGV 단독 개봉

🎫2023.01.11. 예매 오픈

🔗https://t.co/mZGwAzeyxq#YetToComeInCinemas #옛투컴인시네마 pic.twitter.com/p1PZKWTIyo — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) December 20, 2022

Tickets for the BTS movie will be available for purchase on January 10, 2023, at 7 PM Eastern Standard Time (Feb 2, 5:30 am IST) on btsyettocomeincinemas.com. The flick will be available in 270-degree field of vision of ScreenX and 4DX.

The movie premiere is approaching, so viewers can check out YouTube streams of the show. There are plenty of videos with English captions available to view. Additionally, Bangtan TV has unveiled recordings of the performance from the show on Run BTS.