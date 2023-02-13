'BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas' Becomes Highest Grossing Global Event Cinema Release With $40 Million At Box Office

BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas, presented by HYBE, CJ 4DPlex, and Trafalgar Releasing, made a global box office revenue of $40 million and achieved the status of the highest-grossing event cinema release worldwide. The project was available in over 5,817 cinemas across 128 nations and territories, with a total of 617 being from CJ 4DPlex's 4DX and ScreenX locations.

BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas showcases a unique cinematic version of the BTS <Yet to Come> concert in Busan, with the footage being re-edited and remixed specifically for the cinema experience. The film also provides intimate angles and a fresh perspective to the entire concert.

In addition to standard screenings, showings on February 4 were specially dedicated to "Light Stick Screenings," where audiences celebrated with ARMY Bombs (the group's signature light sticks).

BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas Earnings in North America

Running for five days from February 1 to 5 in North America, the total gross of BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas exceeded $8M, with a per-screen average of more than $7,080 across 1,127 movie theatres.

Meanwhile, the film grossed more than $1.5M in the 4DX and ScreenX premium formats with a pre-screen average of $12,000. It represented 19 per cent of the North America box office on only 10 per cent of the screens.

Internationally, BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas reached the top five spots in the weekend rankings in countries like Korea, Italy, Japan, and Spain. It was also among the top ten in the UK, Germany, Peru, and Australia. Moreover, the project took the #1 spot in Mexico, Colombia, and the Philippines, and was the #1 international release in India.

"With our collaboration with BTS, HYBE and Trafalgar Releasing – we created a truly historic moment in event cinema. The ScreenX Studio production team focused on providing a totally different experience for moviegoers by shooting the film with fourteen cinematography cameras, which were not used in the live streaming event, and were re-edited for the ScreenX presentation," Jong Ryul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX, said.

"We're thrilled to see such a strong response from audiences across the globe. BTS have a massive and dedicated fans, and we're honored to help them achieve another record-breaking result," said Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing.

BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas is distributed worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing except in South Korea and Japan where it is exclusively distributed by CJ 4DPLEX. The event film will extend its run with additional encore shows this weekend totalling 2,100 locations worldwide. Details for all new screenings can be found at www.btsyettocomeincinemas.com.