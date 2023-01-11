BTS' Yet To Come In Cinema: When And Where To Watch 'Bangtan Boys' Concert Film In India

The K-pop group BTS is currently on a hiatus to focus on their solo projects and move forward with their military enlistment. It is a bittersweet feeling for the BTS ARMY as they will not be able to see their favourite idols together for a while. However, fans can see BTS' performance from their Busan concert in cinemas.

Announcing the news, BTS said, "We brought news that there will be a New Year’s gift for the year 2023. BTS 'Yet To Come' in BUSAN performance will be released in theatres around the world as a live movie."

The movie will release on February 1, 2023, worldwide. Moreover, in India, BTS: Yet To Come will screen in various cinemas in 4D, 4DX and 2D.

For the unversed, the Busan performance of BTS was their last performance before their military enlistment.

<BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas>

Cinematic cuts only in ScreenX, 4DX and big screens



✔ Release at 1st, Feb, 2023

✔ Ticket opens at 11st, Jan, 2023

🔗Info at https://t.co/mZGwAzeyxq



#YetToComeInCinemas pic.twitter.com/X8oi9StIUI — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) December 20, 2022

Recently, BTS won the Daesang award for the sixth time in a row and J-hope was there to accept it. During his speech, J-hope gave a shoutout to his fans and all the BTS members and talked about how much he missed everyone. The group will reunite in 2025 and Jin is the first BTS member to go forward with his military service.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

Bighit Music, in their official statement, said, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s a perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve."

BTS recently received nominations in three categories in Grammys 2023 including Best Music Video for Yet to Come, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for My Universe and Album of the Year as a featured artist on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres.

On the work front, J-hope and RM released their solo albums, 'Jack in the box' and 'Indigo' respectively. Jimin will collaborate with BIGBANG’s Taeyang for an album and will feature in the latter's album.