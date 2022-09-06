BTS' V Shares A Sneak Peek Of His New York Trip | See Pics

BTS is currently busy focusing on their solo projects after they announced hiatus. Meanwhile, BTS member V aka Kim Tae-hyung was recently in the US and the singer has shared a glimpse of his trip on social media. In the pictures, he can be seen sitting in the bar, sightseeing, enjoying music and can be seen having a ball.

Sharing the pictures, V wrote, "in NY".

Meanwhile, V was also in Paris recently and shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram. Sharing the photos, V wrote, "Lastly from Paris". In the pictures, V can be seen posing for the camera.

On the work front, BTS is focusing on their solo projects. Other BTS members have already released their solo projects. Recently, J-Hope released his album 'Jack in the Box'. The songs in the album include 'More', 'Arson', Intro, Pandora's box, Stop, =(Equal Sign), Music Box: Reflection, What if… and Safety Zone.

Talking about J-Hope's album 'Jack In The Box', BTS' agency BigHit Music said in a statement, "We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album."

RM recently shared his 'Me, Myself and RM' Photo folio called 'Entirety'. Sharing his picture, the official Twitter page of BTS wrote, "Me, Myself, and RM ‘Entirety’ Special 8 Photo-Folio. Preview Photos WILD."

Jungkook also shared his Me, Myself, and Jung Kook Photo-Folio. He recently collaborated with Charlie Puth for the song 'Left Right Left'. The song has over 100 million streams on Spotify.

Meanwhile, V was last seen in the show In The Soop: Friendcation with his four friends and actors Park Seo-Joon, Park Hyung-Sik, Choi Woo-Shik and Peakboy. The show is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

BTS recently released their song 'Yet To Come'. The group was recently appointed as the brand ambassador for the 2030 World Expo Busan. The K-pop group has surpassed the singer Justin Bieber as well. With 26.7 billion views across all its official YouTube channels as of August 12, 2022, BTS has become the most viewed artist in the history of YouTube.