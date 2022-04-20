New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: BTS' V or Kim Taehyung is one of the most popular members of the South Korean boy band. V has now become the fastest person to gain 40 million followers on Instagram. After BTS' V achieved this feat, his fans and ARMY went crazy and started celebrating his accomplishment on social media platforms. ARMY took Twitter and started trends 'Congratulations Taehyung', 'THV40MILLION' and 'TaehyungInstagram40M'. Meanwhile, they also posted wishes and expressed their happiness.

After achieving this amazing feat, BTS' V also became the most followed Korean solo male artist and actor on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram. Let us tell you that, it was only in December of 2021 that all the members of the Bangtan Boys band, RM, V, Suga, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook created their Instagram Ids and surprised their fandom. Riding high on all the excitement among fans, BTS boys in very few days gained millions of followers.

BTS' V in just 135 days gained 40 million followers and become the fastest to do so. As per BTS' V's Instagram account, the popular boy band member has 46 posts, he follows 7 accounts and 6 other band members from his official Insta handle.

Sharing his happiness, a member of ARMY wrote, "So… Our Taehyung has officially become the fastest person EVER to surpass 40M followers on Instagram! Nobody like him, like, literally. RECORD SETTER THV."

Meanwhile, another commented, "Congratulations RECORD SETTER THV for reaching 40M followers on IG. Thank you for sharing a never-ending list of unreleased songs, your love of jazz, arts, golf & everything in between. May you unlearn to delete your stories quickly."

"feel like I just won in life, today in particular. Full chest of Congratulatory feelings CONGRATULATIONS KIM TAEHYUNGRECORD SETTER THV" wrote a fan.

Fans should also know that other BTS members are also on the path of gaining 40 million users. As of now, Jungkook has 37.6 million followers, Jimin has 33.8 million, J-Hope has 33.4, Jin has 33.3 million, Suga 32.7 million and RM has 32.5 million followers.

