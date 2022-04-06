New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bangtan Boys are all over the world! BTS' buzz is unmatched. The famous Korean Pop boys band recently performed in the biggest musical gala that is Grammys 2022 and received praises from everyone. Their spy-inspired act on Butter is still making noise among the fans.

During the performance, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung set the stage on fire with his dance and his charms. Let us tell you that BTS' V looked absolutely dashing in his performance outfit. At the start of the act, V was seen whispering something into Olivia Rodrigo's ear to which the Driver Licence singer responded with a gasp. From then ARMY is dying to know what he had whispered that made the Grammy Award winner singer blush and gasp.

Recently on Weverse, Tae was asked by a fan, “Taehyung-ah…. what did you whisper to Rodrigo-ssi? Such a cool scene..pretty..cool but..sad…no..it’s just because I’m curious^^…(disappearing)"

As translated by ARMYs, V’s reply was, “Just that it’s important business. Us masters/aces know it well, right. It wasn’t even English."

Take a look at the conversation here:

👤 “Taehyung-ah…. what did you whisper to Rodrigo-ssi? 🥲

Such a cool scene..pretty..cool but..sad…no..it’s just because I’m curious^^…(disappearing)”



🐻 “Just that it’s important business. Us masters/aces know it well, right”

🐻 “It wasn’t even English” pic.twitter.com/5R61N0YphE — 인절미⁷ (@sebyul) April 6, 2022

👤 “Ahㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ then Olivia, who acted surprised after hearing Korean…you’re also a true professional…”



🐻 “But I didn’t use Korean, either?..” pic.twitter.com/JzhyJuIjAV — 인절미⁷ (@sebyul) April 6, 2022

👤 “It’s so funny that it wasn’t English ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ Olivia-nim’s acting skills are amazing ㅋㅋㅋ”



🐻 “Olivia’s a hero” pic.twitter.com/qNleof59rz — 인절미⁷ (@sebyul) April 6, 2022

Another fan later added that Olivia acted so surprised after hearing Korean and Tae revealed that he did not speak Korean as well. So what exactly did he say? Tae did not answer that clearly but called Olivia a hero when an ARMY praised her acting skills.

A fan asked, “Oppa, were you not sad that you weren’t able to get an award at the Grammys? Let’s definitely get one next time sobsob" highlighting the fact that Olivia Rodrigo bagged Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album Awards at the Grammys. Meanwhile, BTS’ Butter lost to Doja Cat in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

V answered, “Doja’s song was really good so this is right it was clean." “But I cried."

Meanwhile, BTS V, RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, and Jungkook will soon resume their Permission to Dance tour in US Las Vegas. The BTS Permission To Dance On Stage concert will be held on April 8, 9, 15, and 16 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Posted By: Ashita Singh