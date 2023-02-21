BTS’ V Reveals He Wanted To Be A Chef, Sweeps Floor In New Teaser Of Jinny’s Kitchen | Watch

BTS member V recently appeared on a Korean kitchen show 'Youn's Kitchen' where in a spin-off series, the BTS member was seen hustling around the kitchen quite smoothly in the shared teaser of the upcoming episode.

In the shared teaser, BTS's V can be seen wearing a blue T-shirt and pants, whereas having a transparent mask on his face. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Soompi, V aka Kim Tae-Hyung said on the show that he aspires to become a chef.

Kim Tae-Hyng said, "My dream is to be a chef, but my reality is doing miscellaneous chores." The teaser of the upcoming episode also shows Lee Seo-jin, Park Seo-Joon, and Jung Yu-mi calling the singer to help them with various chores around the kitchen.

The clips also show BTS's V scrubbing the floors and washing the utensils, whereas cooking and packing food. He also goes outside and advertises for the restaurants on the streets where V can be seen holding the menus of the restaurant, and distributing them, while Seo-Joon can be seen speaking to him.

As the teaser was released, fans took over Twitter and appreciated the efforts of the star, where one social media user commented, "If he's a charm as an intern, imagine him as a manager We are waiting for you Taehyungie." While another fan wrote, "Taehyung is working so hard." Another comment read, "Our intern Taehyung is ready to capture many more hearts."

BTS's V also shared the YouTube link on his Instagram stories on Wednesday, where Jinny's Kitchen features a new restaurant which is run by Seo-jin, who has also been the director of Youn's Kitchen to the boss of the new restaurant. However, unlike the previous show, Jinny's Kitchen will thus focus on the street food of Korea more.

The show will premiere on February 24 at 8:50 PM according to Korean Standard Time. Last year in December, several rumors made headlines that BTS's V will also be a part of the show.

However, the report of Hindustan Times, thus stated a quote by Soompi stating, "Regarding the possibility of BTS member V appearing on tvN's new variety show Seo Jin's, we are in the process of checking whether it's true with the producers who are currently filming on location abroad. Due to the difference in time zones, it's taking some time for us to check the facts, so we ask for your understanding."