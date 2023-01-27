BTS V, Park Seo-Joon And Choi Woo-Shik Reunite For Show 'Seojin's' | Watch Teaser

BTS member V, Korean actors Park Seo-Joon and Choi Woo-Shik are all set to reunite for a reality show 'Seojin's' along with Lee Seo Jin and Jung Yumi. Seojin's is a restaurant entertainment program, which is directed by Na PD and Jang Jang Jung.

Seojin's will air on the Korean television channel tvN and will reportedly be available on YouTube as well.

V aka Kim Taehyung is the youngest member to join the team of Seojin's. Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-Shik and V were earlier seen together in the reality show 'In the Scoop: Friendcation'.

On the work front, Choi Woo-Shik was last seen in a romantic show 'Our Beloved Summer', which is streaming on Netflix. The actor rose to fame after starring in Parasite, which is an Academy Award winner.

Whereas, Park Seo-joon will make his Hollywood debut in the film 'The Marvels', which will release in 2023. He will be seen in the film 'Dream' opposite IU which will reportedly release in 2023. He is currently working on the Netflix show 'Gyeongseong Creature'.

Talking about BTS, the group is currently on hiatus to focus on their solo projects and move forward with their military enlistment. The eldest member of BTS, Jin, was the first one to join the military and he recently shared his first pictures from the military as well.

Bighit Music said in a statement, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve."

The group received nominations in Grammys 2023 in three categories including Best Music Video for Yet to Come, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for My Universe and Album of the Year as a featured artist on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres.