BTS' V Gives A Glimpse Of Behind The Scene Of Busan Concert | See Pics

BTS' recent Busan Concert was a great success and it fulfilled the dream of the BTS ARMY to see their favourite idols together on stage once again. The k-pop group recently announced that they are taking a break to focus on their solo projects and the Busan concert was their reunion.

Now, BTS' V has shared a bunch of photos from the concert and gave a glimpse of what happened behind the scenes. Sharing the pictures, V just wrote, "Busan".

He shared a video of the venue before the start of the concert. In another picture, he can be seen in his on-stage costume. He can be seen posing at the beach as well.

Meanwhile, talking about the concert, it was a huge success and around 50,000 people attended it. The concert was held in Asiad Main Stadium in Busan and around 10,000 people in the city watched the live retransmission at the Busan Port, and a further 2,000 gathered in Haeundae, the tourist area that recently played host to the Busan International Film Festival.

Moreover, the concert was viewed by close to 50 million people and it was free of cost as well.

According to Hybe Entertainment, the live streaming had approximately 49 million views. Local TV broadcast in Korea on JTBC claimed a high 3.3 per cent rating, suggesting at least another million TV viewers. The concert began with 'Mic Drop' and continued with 'Run BTS', running to 19 songs in total.

Hybe in a statement said, "TS performed 'Ma City' showcasing graphic images of Busan's beautiful landmarks and scenery. The 'Idol' stage caught the eyes of the global audience with Korean traditional visuals and performances such as Bukcheong Saja Noreum (a Korean traditional game that involves dancing with lion masks)."

BTS' Jin also announced his solo album at the concert. He will collaborate with Coldplay for his album 'The Astronaut'. BTS previously collaborated with Coldplay for the song 'My Universe'. Meanwhile, J-hope has already released his album 'Jack in the Box'.