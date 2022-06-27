BTS' V, Blackpink's Lisa And Park Bo-gum Dazzle At Paris Fashion Week 2022

K-pop groups BTS and Blackpink have a massive fan following all over the world and are loved by millions. It's a dream for their fans to see them together and collaborate on a song. But that dream came true for all the ARMY and the BLINKS as BTS' V and Blackpink's Lisa were seen together in Paris. The duo attended the Celine men's Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, France on Sunday night. Apart from Kim Taehyung and Lisa, famous Korean actor Park Bo-gum also attended the event.

The pictures of V, Lisa and Park Bo-gum together are breaking the internet and fans can't keep calm after seeing their favourite Kpop idols together.

V looked dapper in a red leather jacket and black sequined top and paired it with black leather pants. He completed his look with an embellished OTT necklace and matching dress shoes. Meanwhile, Lisa looked drop-dead gorgeous in a backless shimmery black top and shorts set. She paired her outfit with black pointed boots. Park Bo-gum looked handsome in all-black attire. He chose a black turtleneck jumper and wore a black trench coat.

tHATS IT. IM DONE BYE pic.twitter.com/AatnFSTKZu — riah⁷ (@swtmilktae) June 26, 2022

The crowd was gathered outside the venue to catch the glimpse of the trio. The trio were seen waving while looking at their fans and posing for the camera. Their fans are on cloud nine and have shared their happiness on social media.

bogum, taehyung, and lisa actually do exist and they look immaculately beautiful the way they are 😭😭 #TAEHYUNGxCeline#LISAXCELINE #BogumxCelinepic.twitter.com/JCI6cdfczI — riah⁷ (@swtmilktae) June 26, 2022

WHAT THE FUCJ. IM JN TEARSSS J HJ JCJ pic.twitter.com/lOUZ39nrcN — 🥷🏼 (@btsonIys) June 26, 2022

Taehyung vibing while lisa dancing to lalisa now why this is so adorable pic.twitter.com/uoiNKoI9VA — ً (@bangpinkthinks) June 26, 2022

Lisa calling v oppa my heart 💜🥹 I literally love these interactions i hope all idols can interact without the fear of rumours 💯✨#V #LISA #BTS #BLACKPINK #TAEHYUNGxCeline #LISAXCELINE pic.twitter.com/6PRLuCWiHt — 𝕶𝖍𝖚𝖘𝖍𝖎 💜🇮🇳 (@khushi_btsarmy_) June 27, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS announced a hiatus as the Kpop stars would like to focus on their solo albums. V will also release his own album. Meanwhile, Lisa recently came out with her single, which became a chartbuster. There were reports that Blackpink might come back with a new album, but there is no official confirmation. Park Bo-gum was last seen in the film Seo Bok with Gong Yoo. He will be seen in the Netflix film Wonderland along with Bae Suzy.