New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: All the Bangatan Boys fans out there! It's time to rejoice. Your favorite K-Pop 7-member, boys band BTS, is all set to make a splashing performance in the Grammys. Yes! the BTS boys V, RM, J-hope, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, are going to perform at the Grammy awards 2022. On March 16th, BTS managing company BIG HIT took its Twitter to break the news.

Announcing the news, Bighit took to Twitter and wrote, We will be performing at the #GRAMMYs April 3 on @CBS! See you on Music's Biggest Night @RecordingAcad!

This year, BTS is not only performing in the Grammys but is also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with their mega-hit single ‘Butter’. With this, BTS has achieved a milestone of becoming the very e first Korean pop act to not only be nominated but to also perform at the GRAMMY Awards for two years in a row.

BTS will be continuing with their world tour, ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ after the 64th Grammy Awards performance. The BTS concerts are slated to be held on April 8, 9, 15, and 16 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

For the unversed, BTS made their Grammys debut in the year 2019 becoming the first K-Pop act to attend the ceremony, and also present an award. In 2020, not only did the group attend the GRAMMY Awards, but they also performed on the stage for the first time ever in collaboration with other Pop singers. In the year 2021, BTS performed its first solo act at the GRAMMYs. They performed on their super hit song Dynamite in Seoul.

Meanwhile, for the 64th Grammys that is going to be held on April 4 at 5.30 am IST in Las Vegas, the Recording Academy had confirmed artists such as Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Posted By: Ashita Singh