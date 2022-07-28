BTS To Make Official Song For 2022 FIFA World Cup? Deets Inside

BTS ARMY was disappointed and sad when their favourite Kpop ground announced hiatus. But it's time to rejoice as BTS is expected to reunite for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. According to several reports, BTS will participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s song project as Hyundai Motors' brand ambassadors. This year 2022 FIFA World Cup will officially commence on November 21 and end on December 18.

It is reported that BTS will release a song for the 2022 World Cup as a part of the global campaign 'Goal Of The Century'. Football star Steve Gerrard, Korean national soccer team captain Park Jisung, UNESCO ambassador Nadia Nadim, fashion designer Jeremy Scott and renowned sculptor Lorenzo Quinn will also collaborate on this project.

Meanwhile, BTS is climbing the ladder of success day by day. The group was recently appointed as the ambassador of the 2030 Busan World Expo. They will also hold a global concert in October 2022 as the brand ambassadors and strengthen Busan’s bidding for the world expo.

The group recently released their song 'Yet To Come'. BTS recently announced their hiatus to focus on their solo projects. First, J-Hope released his solo album 'Jack in the Box'. Two songs from the album 'More' and 'Arson' are already out and broke many records. The songs are also listed on Billboard Music Top 100 chart. Other songs are Intro, Pandora's box, Stop, =(Equal Sign), Music Box: Reflection, What if… and Safety Zone. Talking about J-Hope's album 'Jack In The Box', BTS' agency BigHit Music said in a statement, "We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album."

Apart from J-hope, Jungkook also released his single with Charlie Puth, which has reached 100 million streams on Spotify. Meanwhile, V is currently seen show In The Soop: Friendcation with his four friends and actors Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy. The show is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.