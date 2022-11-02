'I Love It': Pharrell Williams On Collab With BTS In New Album 'Phriends'

BTS has taken the world by storm and gained a massive fan following with their chartbuster songs. The Korean pop group has gained global recognition by collaborating with international and renowned artists like Halsey, Coldplay and SnoopDogg, among others. Now, BTS will collaborate with Pharrell Williams for his record called Phriends.

BTS' RM and Pharrell Williams came together for The Rolling Stone magazine and talked about their career and future projects. In their conversation, they did not reveal many details about the album and the official announcement is awaited.

Talking about his song with BTS, Williams said, "Well, my project, it’s called . . . it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is Phriends. It’s the volume one. You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously. And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful."

Pharrell Williams expressed his desire to work with RM in the future and fans started speculating that RM might work with Pharrell Williams for his solo album.

Earlier, BTS' management agency BigHit Music confirmed RM's album and revealed that the rapper will release his album soon. "RM will be releasing a solo album, and he is currently in preparations," BigHit's statement read.

According to several reports, the album is expected to release on November 25. RM and BigHit have not given any confirmation regarding this.

Jin recently released his solo single 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay. Coldplay's Chris Martin also made a cameo appearance in the song and was seen as a weather forecast reporter. Jin also joined Coldplay at a concert in Argentina and performed his song.

The singer will soon start the procedure of his military enlistment.

"BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s a perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve," the official statement of BigHit reads.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS last released the song 'Yet To Come'. Whereas, J-hope released his solo album 'Jack In The Box'. They will reconvene as a group again in around 2025 after their service commitment.