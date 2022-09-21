BTS To Be Exempted From Military Service? Here's What South Korean Ministry Of Defence Has To Say

Bangtan Boys' Military service debate has been going on forever, but now, South Korea's Ministry of Defence has issued an official statement on the issue. The BTS ARMY wants them to be exempted from the rule and earlier, the OT7 were allowed to delay their enlistment but with the eldest BTS member Jin turning 30 this year, the issue is making headlines again.

On Tuesday, the South Korean Ministry of National Defence finally released an official statement. At the plenary session, Min Hongcheol, a member of the Democratic Party of Korea, enquired about BTS' military service status. He asked, "The issue of BTS's military service is not being decided through an opinion poll," adding, "Can the decision for whether or not the group will serve in the military really be made through a poll?"

To which Minister Lee Jong Seop of the National Defence said, "To reiterate the position of the ministry of the National Defense, there is no change in the existing position that it is difficult to expand the alternative service system in terms of the fairness of the military service obligations on the BTS military service issue. I think that the most important duty of military service among the four obligations under the Constitution should be implemented in accordance with laws and principles. I hope that the Minister's stern will be upheld."

If simplified, it means as of now no decision has been on the matter made due to the rules surrounding mandatory military enlistment.

Meanwhile, earlier, Jin had also addressed the same ahead of the band's Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas.

"I have talked a lot with the company about military service. I talked about how I would entrust it to the company as much as possible. I believe what the company has to say is as good as my say," said Jin.

For the unversed, in South Korea, all men have to enlist in Army for 2 years of service and as Jin is turning 30, his enlistment in the military will be done soon, if not exempted. Also, not just Jin, RM, Suga and Jhope have to also enlist in the military soon. Reportedly, the BTS has left the issue of their military service to their label. The group has repeatedly stated that they are willing to enlist and that opinion remains unchanged.