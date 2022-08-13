BTS Surpasses Justin Bieber To Become Most Viewed Artist On YouTube

BTS has made their fans proud once again as they have achieved another milestone. Even though the group is currently on a break, they have still managed to add another feather to their cap. After breaking many records with their songs Boy With Love, Dynamite and Butter, BTS has now become the most viewed artist in the history of YouTube. The K-pop group has surpassed the singer Justin Bieber as well.

With 26.7 billion views across all its official YouTube channels as of August 12, 2022, BTS has become the most viewed artist in the history of YouTube. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber has 26.6 billion views on YouTube, followed by Ed Sheeran at 26.1 billion.

Our boys did it 🥹 bts has officially become THE most streamed artist on YouTube with over 26.7 BILLION views! CONGRATULATIONS BTS I’m beyond words so proud of bts, they truly deserve this achievement more than anyone 💜 pic.twitter.com/4XTYpfUbGL — Jeffree_star_fanxo (I’m not Jeffree) (@FanxoStar) August 13, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS recently announced their hiatus to focus on their solo projects. All the members are coming up with their solo projects one by one.

First, J-Hope released two songs 'More' and 'Arson' from his solo album 'Jack in the Box'. Other songs are Intro, Pandora's box, Stop, =(Equal Sign), Music Box: Reflection, What if… and Safety Zone. Talking about J-Hope's album 'Jack In The Box', BTS' agency BigHit Music said in a statement, "We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

Jungkook has also released the teaser of Mood ‘Inner Self’ and also dropped pictures from his concept photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

Apart from his new album, Jungkook recently collaborated with Charlie Puth and released his single 'Left Right Left'. The song has over 100 million streams on Spotify.

Apart from J-Hope and Jungkook, other members are also busy with their solo projects. V is currently seen in the show In The Soop: Friendcation with his four friends and actors Park Seo-Joon, Park Hyung-Sik, Choi Woo-Shik and Peakboy. The show is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

On the work front, BTS recently released their song 'Yet To Come'. The group was recently appointed as the brand ambassador for the 2030 World Expo Busan.