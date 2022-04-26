New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Suga of BTS is the epitome of a multi-talented personality as he is a rapper, producer and songwriter. Now, BTS ARMY can't keep calm as Suga will collaborate with the Gangnam Style hitmaker, Psy. Psy is one of the most famous K-pop stars in the world. Suga and Psy announced their collaboration on Instagram.

Psy shared the poster and teaser of his song 'That That' on Instagram. The song is produced by none other than Suga. Suga also shared the teaser on his Instagram page.

In the teaser, Psy can be seen dressed in a cowboy outfit. Then, he runs towards the camera and then falls.

Psy shared another video talking about his relationship with Suga. He said, "I don't want to be someone who's hard to approach, I think about this quite a bit. He wasn't just my junior in the business but also truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap. If he thinks of me as a bestie, that's great for me. How much younger does that make me."

Then Suga also shared his experience of working with Psy, "At first, because he's many years my senior and someone who's well-respected in the business, I was quite nervous. It felt like working with a childhood friend so it made the songwriting process that much more fun. We became besties in a way."

'That That' song will release on April 29 at 6 PM (KST). Fans are over the moon as one of the most talented and popular Kpop artists are coming together. Take a look at some reactions.

BTS will make a comeback with their new album 'We Are Bulletproof', which will release on June 10, 2022. Their last song was 'Permission to Dance' which was released in 2021. Recently, BTS ended their 4 days concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' that was held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, USA.

