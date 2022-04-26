New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Suga of BTS is the epitome of a multi-talented personality as he is a rapper, producer and songwriter. Now, BTS ARMY can't keep calm as Suga will collaborate with the Gangnam Style hitmaker, Psy. Psy is one of the most famous K-pop stars in the world. Suga and Psy announced their collaboration on Instagram.
Psy shared the poster and teaser of his song 'That That' on Instagram. The song is produced by none other than Suga. Suga also shared the teaser on his Instagram page.
View this post on Instagram
In the teaser, Psy can be seen dressed in a cowboy outfit. Then, he runs towards the camera and then falls.
View this post on Instagram
Psy shared another video talking about his relationship with Suga. He said, "I don't want to be someone who's hard to approach, I think about this quite a bit. He wasn't just my junior in the business but also truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap. If he thinks of me as a bestie, that's great for me. How much younger does that make me."
Then Suga also shared his experience of working with Psy, "At first, because he's many years my senior and someone who's well-respected in the business, I was quite nervous. It felt like working with a childhood friend so it made the songwriting process that much more fun. We became besties in a way."
View this post on Instagram
'That That' song will release on April 29 at 6 PM (KST). Fans are over the moon as one of the most talented and popular Kpop artists are coming together. Take a look at some reactions.
OMG I JUST WOKE UP AND ALL OF THESE CONTENT 😭😭😭— ☆Rosie⁷☆WITH YOU💜Happy in BTS & ARMYs COSMOS💜 (@rosie_bts7) April 26, 2022
And new chapter with hyundai!
prod. SUGA of BTS with PSY OMG!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/f1MHdMu4yP
THE GUITAR...😳ANOTHER YOONGI'S MASTERPIECE LET'S GO— 슙진 🐱🐹 (@yoonjinfiles) April 26, 2022
That That (prod. SUGA of BTS) by PSY *Title Track
out 29th April 2022 (Friday) 6PM KST
PROD SUGA COMING!! pic.twitter.com/vpbee1f3af
Yoongi : " we become besties in a way "— btssomma⁷ 🦋 JIMIN OST WITH YOU 🔥 220610 ✨ (@btssomma) April 26, 2022
PSY : " if he thinks of me a bestie, that's a great for me "
😭😭 PSY X PROD SUGA, IT WILL BE HUGE!!!
SUGA
SUGA IS COMING
ANOTHER PROD SUGA
Producer SUGA#PSYpic.twitter.com/RXkDtvsfBM
our playlist gonna go from shadow, to daechwita, to eight, to #ThatThat a funny & energetic song.. yes, talk about range! 🤠 gonna be a rollercoaster ride and i love it 😎— willow (@minyoongimagic) April 26, 2022
PROD. SUGA IS COMING#SUGA #PSY_SUGA #BTSSUGA pic.twitter.com/YhX8U3b2WS
BTS will make a comeback with their new album 'We Are Bulletproof', which will release on June 10, 2022. Their last song was 'Permission to Dance' which was released in 2021. Recently, BTS ended their 4 days concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' that was held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, USA.
Posted By: Simran Srivastav