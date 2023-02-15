BTS' Suga To Create History With Upcoming Solo Tour Around US And Asia | Details

Suga, a popular Korean boy band BTS member, is scheduled to embark on his first solo tour this spring, the first BTS member to do so. The tour, which will feature Suga's stage names, Suga and Agust D, will take place at various locations worldwide, including a US tour.

The tour will commence with two performances in New York, outside the city, on April 26 and 27 at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, followed by one show in Newark, New Jersey, three in Rosemont, Illinois, just outside Chicago, and three in Los Angeles. The US leg of the tour will conclude with two concerts in Oakland on May 16 and 17.

On March 3 at 3 p.m. (March 4 at 1.30 am IST), Suga's solo tour tickets for the general public will become available for purchase. However, BTS Army Membership holders will have the first chance to buy tickets in a presale that runs from 3 p.m. local time on March 1 until 10 p.m. local time on the same day.

If tickets remain unsold after the Army presale, they will be released first in a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale, followed by a general sale. However, the latter two sales will be cancelled if the Army presale is sold out. Further information regarding ticket sales can be found on Ticketmaster's website.

Suga will travel to Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore after completing his tour in the United States, and then return to Seoul, South Korea for two performances on June 24 and 25. There will be more shows in Japan, but the specific dates for those have not been announced yet.

Although all seven BTS members are pursuing individual projects and fulfilling their mandatory military service requirements, Suga, who's real name is Min Yoongi, has been leading the way for a few years now. In 2016, he released his first mixtape under the name Agust D, followed by another mixtape titled D-2 in 2020. Suga has also been actively involved in producing music for other artists, such as Psy, Ømi, and his fellow BTS member Jung Kook.

Last night, Suga sent the Armys into a frenzy when he gave a sneak peek of his short hair during his VLive interaction with fans.

he definitely wanted us to know he cut his hair i cant breathe pic.twitter.com/uRbPVLYqn3 — mon⁷ (@knjgIoss) February 14, 2023

His fans were left in shock when they found out that he has cut his beautiful long mane, which everyone had fallen hopelessly in love with.