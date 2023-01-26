BTS’ Suga Spotted In Chic Monochrome Look At Valentino Spring 2023 Show In Paris | Watch

BTS member Suga marked his appearance at Valentino's latest spring collection show held in Paris. Singer, rapper, and music producer Suga was the third member of the K-pop supergroup to arrive in Paris after the singer was announced as Valentino's latest Brand Ambassador.

Valentino's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli and was presented in Paris. Suga was dressed in an all-beige outfit from the Maison's Spring 2023 Ready-To-Wear collection.

Taking over the BTS' ARMY with his look, Twitter hailed his attire and overall look where they cheered him as the main character of the show, as many fans of the singer were in attendance outside the show standing cold on the Parish bridge just to get a glimpse of the singer.

Min Yoongi the main event!!! That brown suits him so well. He’s so majestic goodness gracious I can’t breathe pic.twitter.com/IL86stzxpy — amna⁷ (@lunartanvks) January 25, 2023

as far as i'm concerned wherever min yoongi goes is the catwalk pic.twitter.com/E65HroXezZ — mariel⁷ 마리엘 ♡’s bts (@fatedmoonchild) January 25, 2023

On Thursday, designer Pierpaolo Piccioli presented his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection in Paris, the front row was taken by BTS' Suga where many populated and famous names from the industry were seated including Sam Smith, Anne Hathaway, Charli XCX, and many more.

Talking about BTS' Suga's look for the eve, the singer attended the show where he wore a suit of light brown and beige shades which consisted of a blazer, trousers, necklace, and shoes from Valentino's Spring 2023 RTW collection where he next styled it with a silk shirt from the Maison. The singer also wore a blazer featuring notch lapel collars with padded shoulders and a full-length sleeve shirt with baggy pants.

The monotone look for the eve with a light-toned silk shirt featuring long ribbon collars and a buttoned-up front looked extremely stylish on the front. He complimented the look with chunky boots, center-parted long tresses, a necklace, and glowing skin which made him look chic and modest in every possible manner.

valentino boy min yoongi is so powerfulpic.twitter.com/BxJZTV0vX1 — jejuliallgreen⁷🌙 vibe ❤️‍🔥 (@taeginjske_lion) January 25, 2023

Before Suga, BTS' Jimin and J-Hope also attended the Paris Fashion Week. The BTS members also attended the Dior show together where the team looked absolutely dope and took over the internet.