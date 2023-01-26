  • News
  • Entertainment

BTS’ Suga Spotted In Chic Monochrome Look At Valentino Spring 2023 Show In Paris | Watch

BTS rapper and singer Suga made a glamorous appearance in neutral colors at Valentino Special 2023 show held in Paris.

By Piyali Bhadra
Thu, 26 Jan 2023 09:05 AM IST
Minute Read
BTS’ Suga Spotted In Chic Monochrome Look At Valentino Spring 2023 Show In Paris | Watch
BTS'Suga in Paris (Image Credits:@miinvse/Twitter)

BTS member Suga marked his appearance at Valentino's latest spring collection show held in Paris. Singer, rapper, and music producer Suga was the third member of the K-pop supergroup to arrive in Paris after the singer was announced as Valentino's latest Brand Ambassador.

Valentino's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli and was presented in Paris. Suga was dressed in an all-beige outfit from the Maison's Spring 2023 Ready-To-Wear collection.

Taking over the BTS' ARMY with his look, Twitter hailed his attire and overall look where they cheered him as the main character of the show, as many fans of the singer were in attendance outside the show standing cold on the Parish bridge just to get a glimpse of the singer.

On Thursday, designer Pierpaolo Piccioli presented his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection in Paris, the front row was taken by BTS' Suga where many populated and famous names from the industry were seated including Sam Smith, Anne Hathaway, Charli XCX, and many more.

Also Read
Bollywood News LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Off To A Monstrous Start At..
Bollywood News LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Off To A Monstrous Start At..

Talking about BTS' Suga's look for the eve, the singer attended the show where he wore a suit of light brown and beige shades which consisted of a blazer, trousers, necklace, and shoes from Valentino's Spring 2023 RTW collection where he next styled it with a silk shirt from the Maison. The singer also wore a blazer featuring notch lapel collars with padded shoulders and a full-length sleeve shirt with baggy pants.

Also Read
Padma Awards 2023: RRR Music Composer MM Keeravani Awarded Padma Shri,..
Padma Awards 2023: RRR Music Composer MM Keeravani Awarded Padma Shri,..

The monotone look for the eve with a light-toned silk shirt featuring long ribbon collars and a buttoned-up front looked extremely stylish on the front. He complimented the look with chunky boots, center-parted long tresses, a necklace, and glowing skin which made him look chic and modest in every possible manner.

Before Suga, BTS' Jimin and J-Hope also attended the Paris Fashion Week. The BTS members also attended the Dior show together where the team looked absolutely dope and took over the internet.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.