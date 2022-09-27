BTS' Suga Serves Ubercool Airport Look Worth Over Rs 5 Lakh; ARMY Goes Ga Ga Over 'Min Yoongi's Hair'

BTS's Suga is one of the most cherished members of the famous South Korean Pop band Bangtan Boys and now he is making waves again with his latest sartorial choice. The BTS rapper, Min Yoongi was recently spotted at the airport at Incheon International airport and ARMY has gone crazy over his surreal look and his unreal hair. Min Yoongi stans on Twitter are posting and making his name one of the top Twitter trends.

There are several videos and pictures of the BTS rapper that is doing rounds on social media. In the pics and videos, member OT7 can be seen sporting a slightly oversized designer shirt and denim with a black jacket and a cap. His long tresses and the beanie is complimenting his look quite well.

Surely, the look has mesmerized the fans but let us tell you that it ain't any casual look as the apparels were branded and quite expensive and the eccentric look costs over Rs 5 lakh! Take a look at his look here:

min yoongi’s style is so cool pic.twitter.com/DN5dS490rj — bts fashion (@btsfashionhr) September 27, 2022

"heart attack when he pulls his hair back"

HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT YOONGI pic.twitter.com/YJZiPUGTai — ♕ (@monarchsuga) September 27, 2022

his hair is so long 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/VcRVhv0m4u — hourly yoongi (@hourIysuga) September 27, 2022

Suga for his trade mark style adorns some of his favourite brands like Valentino and Nike and Loco. His Valentino Garavani spike silk overshirt costs a whopping Rs 3, 15, 900 while the Travis Scot x Nike AIR Jordan 1 low "Reverse Mocha' are priced at Rs 98 K and his Mini Loco crossbody calfskin bag costs Rs 1.5 Lakhs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGA’s Closet (@sugascloset)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGA of BTS 민윤기 (@agustd)

Apart from his look, BTS ARMY is going berserk over his long hair of Suga. At the airport, in a viral video, Min Yoongi was seen carassing through his hair. Reacting to the same, one BTS fan wrote, 'heart attack when he pulls his hair back while another wrote, "OH TO SLIDE MY HANDS THROUGH HIS HAIR."

OH TO SLIDE MY HANDS THROUGH HIS HAIR 😩😩😩 https://t.co/A0xJoOzzRd — 𝙫𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙚𝙣⁷ 🤎 stream rush hour (@tehatbangtan7) September 27, 2022

Meanwhile, on Suga's work front he was last seen with veteran K-pop artist Psy in That That matching their energies with amazing picturisation. Suga also performed That That at Psy's concert later.